Two Aberdeen men in court after £120,000 of cannabis recovered

Two men have appeared in court after £120,000 of cannabis was recovered.

Marius Povilanskas, 32, and Martynas Jurksaitis, 22, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the matter.

They both faced a charge of being concerned in the supply of drugs and also producing drugs.

The men, of Aberdeen, made no plea and were remanded in custody while the case was committed for further examination.

They were expected to appear again within the next week.

It comes after £120,000 of cannabis was seized from a property in the Tyrebagger area of Kinellar, Aberdeen.

Around 150 plants were recovered on Wednesday after officers executed a drugs search warrant at an address.