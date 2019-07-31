Two Aberdeen men in court accused of stealing electric bikes

Two men have appeared in court and denied stealing electric bikes.

Scott Bruce, 27, and John Hendry, 24, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

They are accused of breaking into an outbuilding at Concraig House, Kingswells, on Sunday, and stealing two electric bicycles.

Both men entered not guilty pleas in relation to the charge against them.

Hendry also faces an additional charge of possession of cocaine on Beach Road, Cowie, on Monday. He entered a not guilty plea in relation to that allegation as well.

Sheriff Graeme Napier fixed a preliminary hearing for Bruce, whose address was given in court papers as Cummings Park Drive, Aberdeen, and Hendry, whose address was given as Ivanhoe Road, Aberdeen, in November.

A trial diet was also set for early December.