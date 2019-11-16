Two Aberdeen drink drivers banned from road

Two repeat drink-drivers have been banned from the road for a total of eight-and-a-half years.

Marcin Partyka, 39, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court having previously pled guilty to a number of matters.

He admitted being in charge of a vehicle on Wellington Road, Aberdeen, around 6.20pm on January 30, 2018, with 267 milligrammes of alcohol in 100ml of blood.

The legal limit is 50 milligrammes.

And Partyka also admitted driving a car on Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen, Elmbank Terrace, Aberdeen, and roads in between, just hours later at 12.30am with 226mlg in 100ml of blood.

He further admitted possession of a knife and ecstasy on Adelphi Lane in Aberdeen on October 26 2018.

Defence agent Stuart Beveridge said: “It’s accepted he’s had a fairly long-standing difficulty with alcohol.

“That spiralled out of control basically due to the breakdown of his relationship with his wife and family.”

Sheriff Mungo Bovey ordered Partyka, of Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen, who also has a previous conviction for drink-driving, to be supervised for two years and be banned from driving for 54 months.

He imposed a condition that he engage with social workers to address his alcohol problem.

Sheriff Bovey said: “You must work towards abstaining from alcohol because it’s the only way in which you’re going to rescue your life.”

Meanwhile in a separate case, Fernando Faustino appeared in the same court to be sentenced for drink-driving.

The 52-year-old previously admitted driving a car on the A96, Inverurie Road, Bucksburn, Dyce Farm, International Avenue, Dyce and elsewhere, with 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 22 microgrammes. The offence happened on August 23 this year.

Faustino, of Manor Avenue, Aberdeen, who has two previous convictions for drink-driving was also handed a two-year supervision order.

Sheriff Bovey disqualified him from driving for four years.