Trip to hairdresser ends in ban for north-east drink driver, 77

A north-east woman went to get her hair cut – and ended up being caught drink-driving.

Jane Glennie, also known as Reynard, had driven a short distance from her home to see a hairdresser on Abergeldie Road, Ballater, on September 20, when a bystander noticed she might be under the influence of alcohol, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard yesterday.

Police established the 77-year-old had driven her Honda Jazz there.

A breath test revealed she had 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Glennie, whose address was given in court as Queens Road, Ballater, admitted a charge of drink-driving. Her defence agent Liam McAllister said Glennie was apologetic for her “gross misjudgement”.

Sheriff Graeme Buchanan banned Glennie from driving for two years.