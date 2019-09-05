Trio found guilty of attempted murder after axe attack on drug dealer in his north-east home

Three men have been found guilty of attempted murder after invading a drug dealer’s north-east home with their faces masked, wielding knives and an axe.

Brandon Wilson, 22, collapsed as he was led from the dock at the High Court in Aberdeen after the jury delivered their guilty verdict.

The jury found Wilson and his two co-accused Brandon Douglas, 18, and Martin Gemmell, 28, guilty of attempted murder over the horrifying incident on November 21 at an address on Clinton Drive, Sandhaven, Fraserburgh.

Douglas and Gemmell were also found guilty of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement over another incident on the same day at an address on Manse Place in Boddam.

The jury of eight women and seven men took less than four hours to reach their verdict.

Lord Mulholland told Douglas, of the Young Offenders Institution Polmont; Gemmell, of Constitution Street, Peterhead and Wilson, of HMP Grampian, sentence would be deferred until a later date for reports.

He said: “You have been convicted of very serious charges, invading somebody’s home and assaulting them with weapons and robbing them.

“In charge five, doing the same thing, assaulting them with weapons and attempting to murder – very serious matters.”

All three were remanded in custody pending sentence.

The three accused, while acting with another unnamed person, went to the house of Allan Roy on Clinton Drive uninvited, brandishing an axe and knives.

They demanded Mr Roy give them drugs and money, uttering threats of violence towards him.

They repeatedly struck a bathroom door with the axe, dragged Mr Roy from the bathroom and struck him on the head and body with the axe and knives, all to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life and in doing so attempted to murder him.

Douglas and Gemmell also went to an address on Manse Place, Boddam, brandishing a knife and assaulting Scott Thomson to his severe injury and demanding drugs.

All three men had denied the charges against them. They will be sentenced next month.