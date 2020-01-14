Trial shown CCTV of men hiding faces at time of £651 Aberdeen cafe theft

The trial of two men accused of breaking in to an Aberdeen cafe and stealing more than £600 has been shown CCTV of three men walking in to a lift backwards to hide their faces.

John Gallagher, 30, and Max Milligan, 23, are on trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident at Shakes ‘N’ Cakes on Spital.

PC John Campbell took to the witness stand yesterday and talked the court through CCTV from the shop and the surrounding area, as well as a block of flats.

PC Campbell was shown CCTV footage from Bayview Court which showed both accused going up in the lift at the block, and some time later a group of men going down and leaving, prior to the incident at the cafe.

Asked by depute fiscal Felicity Merson about the footage of a group of three men going down in the lift, the witness said: “They approach and enter it walking backwards, presumably knowing there’s a camera, in an attempt to conceal their identity.”

Asked about their clothing, PC Campbell said: “The two males seen with their backs to the camera have the same jackets worn by Gallagher and Milligan.”

Milligan, of Bayview Court, Aberdeen, and Gallagher both deny breaking in to Shakes ‘N’ Cakes on June 10 and stealing £651.

Gallagher also faced charges of assaulting a man at an address on Ardlair Terrace, Dyce, on August 19, and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

But yesterday the Crown confirmed it was no longer seeking a conviction in respect of those charges and Sheriff Philip Mann formally found Gallagher not guilty of them.

The trial continues.