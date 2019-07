Trial of a man accused of performing a sex act in front of a woman has been delayed after a court heard the complainer had died.

George Mair Richardson, 55, denies performing a sex act in front of the woman at an address in a village on June 21 last year.

The trial of Richardson, of Langdykes Drive, Cove, will now begin on November 26.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter