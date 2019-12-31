Trial for north-east woman accused of threatening Boris Johnson on Facebook

A woman is set to stand trial next month accused of threatening Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Facebook.

Claudia Walter or Karl, 54, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the matter, understood to involve a Brexit-related comment.

She is alleged to have made a Facebook post “directed to” the Prime Minister on September 2.

Prosecutors allege it was of a “grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character” and that she posted a “message with content which was perceived as a threat”.

Karl faces a charge under the Communications Act 2003 in connection with the incident.

Karl, whose address was given in court papers as Schivas, Ythanbank, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court before Sheriff Graeme Napier yesterday and confirmed she adhered to her previously entered plea of not guilty.

She is due to stand trial in January.