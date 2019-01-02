Trial for Aberdeen man accused of punching woman in head

A man is set to stand trial later this month over allegedly punching a woman in the head at an address in Aberdeen.

William Main appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court from custody where he maintained his plea of not guilty to the charge.

The 41-year-old is alleged to have punched the female to the head, causing her to fall to the ground, at an address on the city’s Jute Street on December 10.

Main, who was represented during the court hearing by defence agent John Hardie, previously pled guilty to two other charges relating to offences on September 19.

He admitted stealing a total of five bottles of perfume from Debenhams in the Trinity Centre in Aberdeen.

He also pled guilty to assaulting a male employee at the department store by seizing him by the body. Sheriff Ian Wallace continued the matter to trial over the alleged assault on the female.

He also deferred sentence on Main, whose address was given in court papers as Great Northern Road, Aberdeen, until the same date over the incident at Debehams.

Main was remanded in custody until the trial in just under two weeks.