Trial delayed for north-east man accused of dragging worker along road

A north-east man accused of ignoring a road closure and dragging along a roadworks officer while his arm was trapped in the vehicle has had his trial put off until next year.

Mark Thomson, 48, had been due to stand trial yesterday at Aberdeen Sheriff Court but the case was delayed until March.

Thomson is alleged to have driven a car dangerously on the B974 Old Military Road, Strachan, near the north snowgate, and driven past a “road closed” sign.

He is also accused of driving past roadworkers after being advised to stop and dragging one of them along the road while his arm was trapped in the vehicle.

He is also accused of driving over the worker’s foot.

Thomson, of Torphins, denies the charge against him.

