Traumatised Aberdeen soldier caught with £23,000 of cannabis

A former lance corporal in the army who served in Afghanistan has avoided jail after being caught with thousands of pounds of cannabis.

Scott Hutchison, 29, fell into drug use after being medically discharged from the army due to PTSD and was roped into dealing to pay off debts.

And things came to a head when police eventually caught him with £23,000 of cannabis.

Defence agent Mike Monro told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “He started adult life in a normal way and then entered the armed forces and that is where the troubles began.

“He was thoroughly well-respected from an early stage in the army.

“His ability is shown by the fact he joined up in March 2012 and was promoted to lance corporal 20 months later.

“My understanding is it generally takes a minimum of four years.”

Mr Monro added his client had fought for his country in Afghanistan and “saw things no one wants to see in relation to friends, colleagues and enemies as well”.

He said Hutchison’s mental health had deteriorated as a result.

Mr Monro continued: “That was diagnosed eventually as PTSD and he received a medical discharge. The accused’s life then deteriorated whereby he was taking class A drugs.

“He tried to rid himself of that.

“The accused used what money he had left from his discharge to go to a retreat in Peru. It was a disaster.

“He returned penniless and no better mentally or physically, although he was still working full-time.

“In February last year he was debt-ridden, was taking drugs and therefore, as happens so often, became an easy target to other people who were making money out of selling drugs.

“He started selling drugs to a pretty select circle. But the person pulling his proverbial strings thought he was someone they could trust so he was given the two kilos of cannabis with instructions it should be sold, and he was then apprehended by the police shortly after – hence the 1,900g being recovered.”

Hutchison, of Great Western Road, Aberdeen, previously pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis on West North Street, an address on Summerhill Terrace and elsewhere on or between May 27 and August 27 last year.

Mr Monro said his client had turned his life around and passed numerous documents including character references from charities Hutchison has volunteered with to Sheriff Morag McLaughlin.

She handed Hutchison 300 hours of unpaid work, an 18-month supervision order and a curfew for 12 months.