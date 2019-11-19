Thug spared jail after assault at Union Street taxi rank

A man who stamped on a stranger’s head in an unprovoked attack at an Aberdeen taxi rank has been spared jail.

Sidat Faye, 21, was at a taxi rank in Union Street, Aberdeen, on March 3 this year when his friend got into a scuffle with a man, who was knocked to the ground, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard yesterday.

Faye then approached the other man and stamped on his head – knocking him out.

The thug then kicked him in the face in a manner Sheriff Andrew Miller described as “like a volley”.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Faye, whose address was given in court as George Street, Aberdeen, admitted assaulting the man to the danger of his life.

The victim sustained concussion and has since made a full recovery.

Sheriff Miller said: “This was a savage and cowardly attack. It seems miraculous that this man was not injured more seriously.”

Faye was given 12 months of supervision, 225 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £750 compensation to his victim.