Thug punched man in Aberdeen bar because he thought he was laughing at him

A thug punched a man in an Aberdeen city-centre bar because he thought he was laughing at him.

Derek Felvus lashed out at his victim in The Justice Mill on Union Street on February 16.

The 22-year-old appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty over the matter.

He admitted assault to injury by punching the man on the head.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told the court the complainer and a friend had been standing at the bar in the popular pub at around 11pm when they were approached by Felvus.

He said: “The accused was accusing them of laughing at him.” Both men denied this.

Mr Townsend said: “Without provocation, the accused punched the complainer once to the face before running away from the locus.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The attack, which was captured on CCTV, left the man with a “slightly bruised lip”.

Sheriff Mungo Bovey told Felvus: “You’ve been in trouble a fair bit over the years.” He replied: “I’ve not been in any trouble since this. I’m trying to get myself together.”

Asked about his alcohol use, Felvus said: “I’ve realised that’s the problem and I’m not drinking anymore.”

The sheriff deferred sentence on Felvus, of Carlisle Road, Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, for a year for him to be of good behaviour and abstain from alcohol.

He warned: “If you are not of good behaviour then you will be punished and, with your record, you’re looking at jail.”