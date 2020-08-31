Thug left victim with metal plate in face after Aberdeen bar assault

A man has admitted an unprovoked assault in an Aberdeen city centre bar which left his victim requiring surgery and a metal plate in his face.

Sean Donaldson shoved a man who had started talking to him while ordering a drink at Cheerz Bar and then punched him twice to the face.

The 27-year-old’s victim initially did not want to make a fuss so did not seek medical treatment, but after he experienced numbness in his face attended hospital.

It was discovered he had a displaced fracture of his left cheekbone which required surgery and the insertion of a metal plate.

Fiscal depute Katy Begg told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the man had been socialising with friends in Cheerz Bar in the city centre around 1am on September 8 last year.

When he approached the bar to order a drink he began talking to two males, one of whom was the accused.

Ms Begg said: “Without warning the accused pushed the complainer with both hands, causing him to stumble.

“The accused punched him twice to the face.”

A member of staff then managed to reach over the bar and pull Donaldson back by his shoulders.

Donaldson, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, appeared via a video link from the jail and admitted a charge of assault to severe injury.

Sheriff William Summers deferred sentence until next month for reports.

Defence agent Alex Burn reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.