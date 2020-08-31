Thug left victim with metal plate in face after Aberdeen bar assault

A man has admitted an unprovoked assault in an Aberdeen city centre bar which left his victim requiring surgery and a metal plate in his face.
Sean Donaldson shoved a man who had started talking to him while ordering a drink at Cheerz Bar and then punched him twice to the face.
The 27-year-old’s victim initially did not want to make a fuss so did not seek medical treatment, but after he experienced numbness in his face attended hospital.
It was discovered he had a displaced fracture of his left cheekbone which required surgery and the insertion of a metal plate.
Fiscal depute Katy Begg told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the man had been socialising with friends in Cheerz Bar in the city centre around 1am on September 8 last year.
When he approached the bar to order a drink he began talking to two males, one of whom was the accused.
Ms Begg said: “Without warning the accused pushed the complainer with both hands, causing him to stumble.
“The accused punched him twice to the face.”
A member of staff then managed to reach over the bar and pull Donaldson back by his shoulders.
Donaldson, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, appeared via a video link from the jail and admitted a charge of assault to severe injury.
Sheriff William Summers deferred sentence until next month for reports.
Defence agent Alex Burn reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe