Thug jailed over unprovoked attack on partner with wine bottle and hoover

A violent thug has been jailed after battering his partner with a wine bottle and a hoover.

Gary Selfridge, 34, had been with the woman for just a week when he turned violent during a drunken rage.

The woman was left scarred following the horror “unprovoked” attack which happened at an address in Aberdeen on September 10.

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The accused and the complainer had been in a relationship for one week prior to the incident.

“The locus is the complainer’s address.

“At the time there was also present a mutual friend.

“In the evening on the day in question, an argument started between the accused and the mutual friend.

“The complainer interjected to try and get them to stop.

“Suddenly the accused got up from the sofa and picked up a bottle of wine and struck the complainer across the head with it, causing her to fall back.

“Thereafter the accused repeatedly punched the complainer to the head.”

Selfridge then left to “pace the hallway” before returning and continuing to punch his partner.

Mr Neilson said: “He then grabbed a hoover which was within reach and struck her on the head with it.

“The complainer and the third party were scared.

“After the attack the accused left the locus, leaving the complainer lying on the living room floor.

“The complainer got up and noticed she was bleeding from her head and face.

“She left the flat and went into the street asking for help.

“Police arrived and could see signs of a disturbance including blood on the floor and the hoover.”

The fiscal told the court the woman was left with a 3cm “full-thickness laceration” to the rear left side of her head which had to be closed with sutures and will leave a scar.

She also suffered a 1cm cut to her left eyebrow, along with bruising, abrasions and swelling. Her left thumbnail had also been ripped out as she tried to defend herself.

Mr Neilson said the woman was “scared” of Selfridge and did not wish to continue the relationship.

Selfridge, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to a domestically aggravated charge of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

Defence agent Neil McRobert said: “Historically he’s had a problem with drug abuse, but in recent years he overcame the drug difficulties and the main problem in his life is alcohol abuse.

“He started a relationship with the complainer about one week before the offence.

“It would appear the pair met through their joint mutual alcohol use.

“They spent the week on and off drinking together.”

Mr McRobert said the pair had been together at the woman’s address the night before and had remained in each other’s company throughout the day and had been consuming alcohol up until the time of the offence in the evening.

He said: “It’s the accused’s position that he was highly intoxicated. He has no recollection.

“He is disgusted with his conduct.”

Sheriff William Summers told Selfridge: “This was a vicious and largely unprovoked assault. It was sustained and caused significant injury to your victim.”

He ordered Selfridge to be jailed for four months in relation to an unexpired portion of a previous sentence, and imposed a further 19 months for the assault.

The sheriff explained he would have imposed a 27-month sentence but deducted eight months due to the amount of time Selfridge had been remanded in custody.

He also imposed a five-year non-harrassment order.