Sheriff blasts thug’s ‘appalling record’ as he jails him for attacking a man in Aberdeen

A thug with an “appalling record” has been jailed after an assault which left a man scarred.

Euan Adams, 28, was sentenced at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday, after previously pleading guilty to assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement, which occurred on November 21 last year.

Adams, a prisoner of HMP Perth, repeatedly struck the man to the head and body at an address on Bonnyview Drive in Aberdeen.

He also admitted breaching bail conditions.

Sheriff Graeme Napier: “You’re only 28. You’ve got an appalling record for a 28-year-old.

“You’ve previously had 24 months, I think, for assault to severe injury.

“It seems to me, in light of your record, the appropriate starting point is a period of imprisonment for four years. I’ll reduce that to 32 months because of your guilty plea.”

Sheriff Napier also imposed a 12-month supervised release order.