Thug jailed over assault at Aberdeen high-rise

A thug who left a man scarred following a serious assault at an Aberdeen high-rise has been jailed.

George McGungle, known as Murison, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty to assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement over at incident at Grampian Court in the city.

The 34-year-old assaulted the man by repeatedly punching him on the head, struggling with him, placing him in a neck hold and striking him on the head with a knife or other bladed implement.

It happened on July 13 last year.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Defence agent Laura Gracie said a pair of scissors had been involved, adding: “By his own admission he’d taken quite a lot of alcohol.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin jailed Murison, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, for 23 months and imposed an 11-month supervised release order.