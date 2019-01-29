Thug jailed for attacking and robbing man on Aberdeen street

A thug asked a man for the time then assaulted and robbed him on an Aberdeen street

Ryan Henderson, 30, stopped the man as he walked to work on Crown Street in Aberdeen around 6am on November 11.

Depute fiscal Jamie Dunbar told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Henderson tried to grab the man’s phone when he took it out to check the time, and a struggle ensued.

Another man joined in and Henderson held a pen or similar implement to their victim’s neck and demanded he hand over his belongings, worth £400.

Henderson previously donned a mask and went in to Premier Store on Hilton Road, Aberdeen, wielding a wheel wrench and demanding staff open the till, on October 23.

Mr Dunbar said Henderson made repeated attempts to hit an employee with the wrench but fled when the shop worker hit a panic alarm.

Henderson, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to assault and attempted robbery, possession of the wheel wrench, and, while acting with another, assault and robbery.

Defence agent Laura Gracie said he had issues with drugs, had limited recollection and was “horrified” when told what he had done.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin said it “must have been terrifying” for the victims and jailed Henderson for 18 months.