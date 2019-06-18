Thug jailed after stabbing man on Union Street who refused to give him cigarette

An Aberdeen thug who stabbed a man who refused to give him a cigarette has been jailed.

Quincy De Gale, known as Bryce, 45, lashed out at the man outside Sabai on Union Street.

The man had been having a meal with work colleagues at around 9pm on October 25 and was outside having a cigarette.

The Crown narrative of events previously read out in court stated: “The accused asked him for a cigarette and the man declined to give him one.

“The accused raised his voice and repeatedly demanded a cigarette and the man again told him no. The accused then suddenly and without warning reached towards him and stabbed him in the abdomen with a sharp object, which broke the skin leaving a small puncture wound.”

Following the attack the man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by police where he was found to have suffered a “small puncture wound on his abdomen”.

Later at around 12.30am, Bryce and another man followed a different person down Union Street, before Bryce’s companion punched him and knocked him to the ground.

The depute fiscal previously said: “While the man lay on the ground, the accused kicked him on the head and punched him on the head.”

The pair then demanded he take off his jacket and searched his pockets. CCTV operators directed police to Bryce and he was apprehended at The Green.

Bryce, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, previously pled guilty to assault to injury and assault to injury and attempted robbery.

He also admitted stealing £7 of meat from Tesco Express on Union Street earlier the same day.

Bryce, who was previously represented by solicitor Mike Monro before sacking him at an earlier hearing, represented himself.

He said: “I’m intelligent enough to know these crimes are serious.

“You can’t go around society acting like that, obviously there are certain issues underlying.”

Bryce was jailed for 24 months.