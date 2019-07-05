Thug gets unpaid work for assaulting man on Aberdeen street

A thug who battered a man and left him scarred after they “brushed shoulders” in the street has avoided jail.

David MacLeod’s victim was forced to give up his job and scared to leave the house following the vicious assault.

MacLeod, 26, was covered in the man’s blood after punching him on the head, causing him to fall to the ground and attempting to punch him again.

MacLeod, of Deans Court, Kintore, previously pled guilty to assault to injury and permanent disfigurement and also to assaulting a police officer.

The incident happened on September 2 on Adelphi Lane, Aberdeen.

Sheriff Andrew Miller said the incident was sparked when the pair “brushed shoulders as they passed in the street”.

He ordered MacLeod to be supervised for a year and carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.