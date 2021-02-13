Thug facing jail sentence after leaving man scarred in knife attack

A man is facing a jail term after leaving another male scarred in a serious knife attack.

Scott Robertson left his victim seriously injured following the attack, which happened on Newton Road in Aberdeen.

The 28-year-old repeatedly struck his victim on the head and body with a knife, leaving him severely injured, scarred, and permanently impaired.

And the thug also assaulted his former partner by grabbing and pinning her against a fence while in possession of a knife.

Robertson was not personally present at Aberdeen Sheriff Court when the case called against him, but entered pleas of guilty to three charges through his solicitor Neil McRobert.

He pled guilty to being in possession of a knife, to assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and permanent impairment, and to a domestically aggravated charge of assault.

The offences happened on September 11 last year.

Mr McRobert told the court: “He will receive a custodial sentence for this case. He’s not seeking anything else.”

Sheriff William Summers said: “I will adjourn for the preparation of a criminal justice social work report to deal with the issue of whether post-release supervision is appropriate.”

The sheriff deferred sentence on Robertson, who was described in court papers as a prisoner of HMP Grampian, until next month and remanded him in custody in the meantime.

Robertson is expected to appear via video link for the sentencing hearing in March.