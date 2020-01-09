Thug declares he’s ‘the man of the house’ after battering mum and partner

An Aberdeen man returned home from a night out and assaulted his mother and her partner – then declared he was “the man of the house” and could do what he liked.

Euan Johnston, known as Ritchie, twice called his mother to ask for a lift home after a night out.

On both occasions she told him to take a taxi.

When Johnston, 27, returned to his mother’s property on Provost Rust Drive around 3.25am, he assaulted her and her partner as they lay in bed.

As he hit his mother and rained punches down on her partner, the couple fled the house and called the police.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend said the man was left with a hairline fracture to one of his ribs as well as bruising. His mother also suffered bruises.

Johnston, of Manor Crescent, Aberdeen, pled guilty to two charges of assaulting his mother and her partner to their injury.

Mr Townsend said: “The accused entered the bedroom where his mother and her partner were awake in bed.

“The accused stated he was the man of the house and he could do what he liked.”

Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told Johnston remains in contact with his mother in the wake of the incident on August 18 last year.

Sheriff William Summers deferred sentence until February and warned Johnston: “Against the backdrop of your previous offending a custodial sentence is a possibility.”