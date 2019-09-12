North-east thug kicked pregnant wife in the stomach

A thug kicked his pregnant wife in the stomach as part of a campaign of violence spanning years.

William Scougall, 40, also kicked a man in the head while he was on the ground, knocking him unconscious.

He pled guilty to a string of charges at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, spanning from February 2008 up until June this year.

Depute fiscal Colin Neilson said that in April 2009 Scougall’s wife was three months pregnant when Scougall “pinned her to the bed”, spat in her face and “tried to drag her on to the floor”.

He said: “The accused then raised a foot and kicked her stomach three or four times. She shouted repeatedly, ‘stop it; remember I’m pregnant’.”

He then “abruptly left the house”.

Scougall, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to assault over that incident.

He also admitted two charges of assault to injury and one of abduction and assault to injury involving the same woman.

And in the early hours of February 11 this year, Scougall turned his aggression on a stranger who had been drinking in the same bar as him earlier in the Buchan Hotel, Bridge Street, Ellon.

A “verbal altercation” took place between the men.

Mr Neilson said: “The accused then punched the man, knocking him to the ground, and once on the ground, the accused kicked him to the head.

“The man lost consciousness. Police were called and saw him lying on the road. He was still unresponsive. He came to shortly after. He suffered bruising and a lump on his head.”

Scougall pled guilty to assault to injury over the matter, as well as to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by challenging police to fight, struggling with them and making offensive remarks and threats in the wake of the assault.

He further admitted sending a threatening text message to a man on May 29 and to assaulting another woman – who was an ex-partner – on June 2 by punching her repeatedly to the head and seizing her by the neck to her severe injury.

Sheriff Graeme Napier deferred sentence for reports until next month.