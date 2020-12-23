Thug assaulted Aberdeen bus driver and punched him as he lay unconscious on ground

A thug has admitted a vicious assault in which he battered a bus driver and continued to punch him as he lay unconscious on the pavement in Aberdeen city centre.

Jack Walker left his victim, a bus driver who had been about to start his shift on Broad Street in Aberdeen, scarred following the horror attack.

The 26-year-old appeared from custody in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and pled guilty to a charge of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

He admitted repeatedly punching his victim on the head and body, kicking him on the body and punching him on the head, causing him to fall to the ground.

While he was on the ground Walker seized the man by the body and repeatedly punched him on the head and kicked him on the head, rendering him unconscious.

And while the bus driver lay unconscious Walker continued to repeatedly punch him on the head, leaving the man severely injured and scarred.

The incident happened as a bus waited at a stop on Broad Street on August 28 shortly after 3.30pm.

The First Bus driver, a 53-year-old male, was taken to hospital for treatment following the serious incident.

Sheriff William Summers deferred sentence on Walker, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, until January and ordered a social work report and supervised release order assessment.

Following the incident, a spokesman for First Aberdeen said the well being of staff was its “highest priority” and it was supporting the driver.

He said: “This was a serious attack on one of our colleagues and we are working closely with the police as part of their ongoing investigation.

“The well being of our staff is our highest priority and we’re supporting our driver at this distressing time.”