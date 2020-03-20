Thug admits threatening to kill Aberdeen cops before stamping on officer’s foot

An Aberdeen thug threatened to kill cops and then jumped in the air and stamped on an officer’s foot.

Steven Lawson, 27, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty over the incident at his address on Rosehill Drive, Aberdeen, on March 13.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend said police were called after Lawson was heard “shouting and banging” on the communal landing shortly after midnight.

He continued to cause a “commotion” when police arrived and was restrained and cuffed on the ground before he began “threatening to kill the officers”.

Mr Townsend said: “Without warning, the accused jumps in the air and, using both feet, stamps on the officer’s left foot before being restrained to the ground again.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Lawson pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and assaulting an officer, as well as struggling violently with police, assaulting another officer and being in possession of cannabis over a separate incident.

Defence agent Michael Horsman said his client had restricted his intake of alcohol since the incident.

Sheriff Peter Grant-Hutchison handed Lawson 12 months supervision and 80 hours unpaid work.