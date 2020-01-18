Thug admits punching man unconscious and kicking him on the ground outside north-east supermarket

A thug has admitted knocking two men unconscious and kicking them while they lay on the ground in a north-east town.

Maciej Adamski, 18, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the two separate incidents – one of which involved kicking his victim in the head.

He pled guilty to assault to injury over an incident outside Co-op in North Street, Inverurie, on February 27.

The teen repeatedly punched a man on the head, causing him to fall to the ground and lose consciousness, and then kicked him on the body.

And Adamski further admitted a charge of assault to injury and danger of life over an incident on March 15 at Kellands Road in Inverurie. He pushed his victim, causing him to fall to the ground and repeatedly kicked him on the head and body, causing him to lose consciousness.

Defence agent Paul Barnett said his client felt a head injury he sustained had affected his behaviour.

He said: “He feels since that incident there has been a change in his behaviour and personality.

“He’s now quicker to lose his temper.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier deferred sentence on Adamski, of High Street, Insch, until March to allow the defence to instruct a psychological report.