Thug admits assaulting and robbing man in north-east

A thug has admitted assaulting and robbing a man and attempting to rob two other people.

Maciej Adamski, 19, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he pled guilty to pushing and threatening a man on Charles Street, Insch, on December 10, searching his pockets and robbing him of keys.

He also pled guilty to assaulting and attempting to rob two other men on the same street by seizing them by the clothing, demanding cannabis and searching their pockets.

Sheriff Christine McCrossan deferred sentence on Adamski, whose address was given in court papers as HMP Polmont, until later this month for reports.