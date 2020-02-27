Thug, 21, admits assaulting woman while she walked with dad in Aberdeen city centre

A thug has admitted assaulting a woman as she walked through Aberdeen city centre with her father.

Courtney Maule, 21, was a passenger in a car on Union Terrace when an altercation broke out between a group of youths and the woman, who was with her dad on the way to a concert.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the youths asked Maule for help and she got out of the car and became involved.

She pled guilty to assault to injury over the incident on April 20, and also to maliciously kicking and causing £1,164.50 of damage to a car on Carmelite Street on March 28.

Fiscal depute Brian Young said: “She walked straight over to the complainer, pulled her on to the road by her hair and punched her numerous times, causing her to fall to the ground.”

The woman was left with slight scrapes and bruises and no lasting injuries.

However her father, who stepped in to protect his daughter, suffered serious injuries when Brandon Stuart stamped on his head. Stuart, 18, of Brebner Crescent, Aberdeen, was sentenced earlier this month.

Solicitor Lynn Bentley, representing Maule, said CCTV showed her client had not been involved in the more serious assault.

Maule, of Seaton Place East, will be sentenced next month.