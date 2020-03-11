Three-year ban for Aberdeen motorcyclist caught driving while banned for third time

An Aberdeen motorcyclist has been handed a three-year road ban after driving while disqualified – for the third time.

Dylan Whyte, 21, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty to driving while disqualified and without insurance on St Machar Drive on February 17.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Sheriff William Summers told Whyte, of Marchburn Crescent, Northfield, the disqualified driving charge was of “particular concern” and his “third such offence”.

He handed him 12 months supervision, 100 hours’ unpaid work, a four-month curfew and a three-year ban.