Three-year ban for Aberdeen drink-driver

An Aberdeen drink-driver has been banned from the road for three years.

Darren Rothwell, 43, was driving a Rover on Duthie Terrace, Aberdeen – where he lives – at 8.10pm on July 26 when neighbours became concerned for his welfare, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard.

They saw Rothwell start the vehicle, rev the engine loudly and crash into two other parked vehicles, causing damage to them.

Police attended and Rothwell gave a breath test which showed he had 58 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Rothwell admitted drink-driving and driving without due care and attention by failing to keep his car under control and colliding with two stationary vehicles.

The court heard Rothwell had previously been convicted of other motor vehicle offences.

Defence agent Liam McAllister said: “The vehicle was insured and my client, along with his parents, have taken steps to ensure the owners of the vehicles that were damaged will be properly compensated, though that in no way softens the blow.

“My client has an issue with alcohol and he sees the worth in undergoing some sort of rehabilitation.

“If he were allowed to keep his liberty, he would engage with a community order.

“He is under no illusion the option to send him to custody is there.”

Rothwell was also fined £600 and given a 12-month community payback order.