Police officers attacked by dogs during Covid house party raid

Three police officers required hospital treatment after being attacked by dogs while carrying out a Covid house party raid.
Officers swooped on a property on Sluie Drive in Dyce on Saturday evening in response to a report of a gathering in breach of Covid regulations.
But three officers had to be taken to hospital after being attacked by two dogs at the scene.
Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe