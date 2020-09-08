Three men in court after crackdown on drugs and organised crime in Aberdeen

Three men have appeared in court following a major crackdown on drugs and organised crime in Aberdeen.

The investigation, code-named Operation Hidden, focused on an alleged gang linked to the trade of crack cocaine and heroin in the Granite City.

Four properties were targeted in a series of early-morning raids and a quantity of class A drugs, worth five-figures, was seized.

It was the culmination of around two months’ hard work by North East Police Division’s Organised Crime Group (OCG).

Led by Detective Inspector Martyn Thomson, Operation Hidden focused on protecting Aberdeen’s most vulnerable communities and keeping drugs off the city’s streets.

And now three men have appeared in court in connection with the matter.

Jordan Dike, 39, Martin Igboanugo, 48, and Justice Onyekacha, 47, each faced a charge of being concerned in the supply of drugs during a private hearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

The men, all of Aberdeen, made no plea and were released on bail while the case against them was committed for further examination.

A fourth male had also been arrested in connection with the matter but was liberated pending further enquiries and did not appear in court.