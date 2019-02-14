Three men deny robbing man at north-east ATM

Three men have denied assaulting another man, forcing him to withdraw money from a cash machine and robbing him.

Gordon Lawson, 49, Gary McKinlay, 44, and Callum Smart, 30, all appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the charge.

They are accused of assaulting a man at the Haughton Arms Hotel on Main Street, Alford, on August 26, grabbing and pushing him, threatening him, repeatedly punching him in the face, demanding he withdraw cash from an ATM and robbing him of money.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Lawson, of Huntly, McKinlay, of Milton Wynd in Huntly, and Smart, of Donside Road in Alford, all denied the allegation.

Sheriff Sukhwinder Gill continued the case to trial next month and the men had their bail continued.