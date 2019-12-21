Three in court after £4,600 worth of cocaine and cannabis recovered at Aberdeen Ferry Terminal

Three men have appeared in court after £4,600 of cocaine and cannabis was recovered at Aberdeen Ferry Terminal.

The drugs, bound for Orkney and Shetland, were seized on Thursday following an operation by Borders Policing officers, CID officers and the police dog unit.

William Christie, 39, Robert McLean, 27, and Charles Townsley, 30, all of Kilmarnock, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the matter.

Christie faced one charge of being concerned in the supply of drugs, while McLean faced three.

Townsley also faced three concerned in the supply charges, as well as one of possession of an article with a blade or point.

They made no plea and were remanded while the case against them was continued for further examination.

They were expected to appear again within the next week.