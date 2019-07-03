Three in Aberdeen court after police recover heroin and cocaine

Three people have appeared in court after police recovered £3,000 of heroin and cocaine.

Alexandra Macdonald, 35, Richard Taylor, 38, and Colin Yeats, 36, all appeared in private at Peterhead Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

The trio each faced two charges of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Macdonald and Yeats, both of Aberdeen, and Taylor, whose general address was given as London, made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

All three accused were granted bail and the case against them was continued for further examination.

No date has been fixed for their next appearance.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

It comes after police officers recovered £3,000 of heroin and cocaine from a property in the Fraserburgh area on Friday.

A drugs search warrant was executed at a property in the Charlotte Street area where quantities of heroin and crack cocaine, along with more than £1,000 in cash was recovered.

The search was carried out following an intelligence-led operation.