Three deny drug charges after heroin and cocaine seized in Aberdeen

Three people have appeared in court charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin.

John Gallagher, 30, Antonia Higson or Neil, 48, and a 17-year-old female, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared from custody in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

All three accused are charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine on Ardlair Terrace in Dyce and elsewhere on Monday.

The teenager is also charged with being in possession of cannabis at Ardlair Terrace, while Gallagher is accused of being in possession of cannabis at Kittybrewster Police Office.

Neil, represented in court by solicitor Michael Horsman, and Gallagher and the 17-year-old, who were both represented by defence agent Ross Taggart, pled not guilty to the charges against them.

Gallagher, whose address was given in court papers as Cowan Drive in Liverpool, was remanded in custody pending the next calling of the case in July. Neil, of Ross Crescent in Aberdeen, and the teen were released on bail.

The court appearance comes after police recovered heroin and cocaine with an estimated street value of around £1,375 from the Ardlair Terrace area on Monday.