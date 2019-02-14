Three appear in court charged with attempted murder in Aberdeen

Three people have appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a man was left with serious injuries in Aberdeen city centre.

George Hanratty, 33, Paul Johnson, 27, and Sarahjane Massie, 36, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today in connection with the incident on George Street on Tuesday evening.

All three face a charge of assault to severe injury, danger of life and attempted murder.

Hanratty and Johnson face a further charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice, while Johnson and Massie are also charged with resisting, obstructing or hindering police.

All three, whose general addressed were given as Aberdeen, made no plea during the behind-closed-doors hearing.

They were all remanded in custody while the case against them was continued for further examination.

A Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service spokeswoman said they were expected to appear in court again within the next week.

It comes after a 41-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and was treated for serious injuries.

A number of diversions were put in place while the incident was dealt with on Tuesday evening.

George Street was cordoned off from the junction with Hutcheon Street to Powis Place on Tuesday at around 8.20pm, and reopened at around 1am.