‘Thoroughly obnoxious’ Aberdeen man threatened to kill police officer and his family

A “thoroughly obnoxious character” has been handed unpaid work after threatening to kill a police officer and his family.

John Easson, 28, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty to a total of three charges relating to July 14.

He admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, acting aggressively and making threats of violence towards his mother at an address on Ferrier Crescent, Aberdeen.

He also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at Kittybrewster custody suite shouting, swearing, acting aggressively, making threats of violence and to kill officers and their families.

Easson further admitted acting in a racially aggravated manner at the station by mocking an officer’s accent and making abusive racial remarks and homophobic remarks.

Fiscal depute Lynne MacVicar said Easson made threats including “I’ll burn down your house” towards his mother.

She added: “There were threats made to one of the constables that the accused would kill him and his family.”

Sheriff Graeme Napier said: “He’s just a thoroughly obnoxious character.”

Solicitor David Sutherland replied: “Yes, when he consumes alcohol.”

Sheriff Napier gave Easson, of South Grampian Road, Aberdeen, 150 hours of unpaid work and a two-year supervision order.