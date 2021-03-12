Serial thief tackled by homeowner after being discovered in Aberdeen flat

A serial thief who broke into an Aberdeen home in a “terrifying episode” only to be tackled by his victim and left with a “battered” face has been jailed for more than two years.

Charles Skinner, 42, fled having taken a haul of electrical gear worth more than £500 and a handbag from an address in the city’s Crimon Place.

He was pursued by the homeowner, however, and though he had apparently managed to hide the stolen items, he was soon apprehended.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard that Skinner – who appeared via video link – was fuelled by drink and drugs when he entered the city centre flat in November last year.

Fiscal depute Katy Begg said the homeowner and his partner were awoken at 2.50am by a “noise on the stairs”.

“He got out of bed to check what the noise was and noticed that both doors to the bedrooms were open, which he found strange.

“As he switched on the bathroom light, he heard the accused run from the landing to the stairs.

“He chased after the accused and restrained him to the ground, while his partner called the police.

“When the police arrived they found a Stanley knife at the bottom of the stairs.”

She said the blade did not belong to the homeowners.

Skinner had managed to make off with a Playstation 4, an iPhone 7, and Google speaker, a hard drive, alongside a handbag and purse and the keys for the property.

The electronics stolen by Skinner were later recovered by the homeowner, minutes from his home, after he used the “Find My” app, but the handbag and its contents were never discovered.

Skinner, whose address was given as HMP Grampian, admitted theft by housebreaking and possession of a Stanley knife.

Skinner’s lawyer, Tony Burgess, said his client had been under the influence of “alcohol and drugs” at the time of the break-in and had been carrying the Stanley knife due to “concerns about his personal safety”.

He also claimed that Skinner had received an “extremely battered face” as a result of his struggle with the homeowner.

Sheriff William Summers described the break-in as a “horrifying incident” for the victims.

He told Skinner: “This episode must have been quite terrifying for them.

“You have a raft of previous convictions and I must take that into account when sentencing you.”

Skinner was sentenced to 27 months in prison, backdated to November 19.