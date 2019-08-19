Thief tried to smash into Aberdeen bookies using ‘break glass’ hammers he stole from bus

A thief who broke into a bus, stole emergency “break glass” hammers and then used one to try to smash his way into a bookies, has been jailed for 20 months.

Derek Ellington, 32, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the incident, which happened on October 2 or 3 last year.

Depute fiscal Lucy Simpson said the hammer was found at Ellington’s address when police attended following a report he had been assaulted.

Ms Simpson said an employee at the Coral bookmakers on Greenfern Place arrived at work to find a door damaged and the other hammer lying next to it.

Ellington, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, admitted forcing open the bus and stealing two hammers, and attempting to break into the bookies with intent to steal. He also admitted breaching a bail curfew.

Defence agent Christopher Maitland said his client had a “long-standing drug problem”.