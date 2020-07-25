Thief stole charity tin from Aberdeen bookies

An Aberdeen man has been handed unpaid work after stealing a charity collection tin from a bookmakers.

Alan Shand was not personally present when the case called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing.

The 41-year-old previously admitted a charge of theft, by stealing the charity collection tin and its contents from the branch of Ladbrokes at 209 Union Street in Aberdeen.

Fiscal depute Christy Ward told the court it was estimated the tin contained around £20.

It is not known which charity the tin was collecting money for.

Ms Ward said Shand had entered the branch and enquired about opening a loyalty account before leaving.

It was then noticed the tin was missing from the counter.

CCTV was checked which showed Shand concealing the tin in a bag.

Defence agent Chris Maitland, who appeared representing Shand, admitted his client had “a history of this type of offending”, but said it seemed as though his offending was “slowing down”.

He added Shand had issues with alcohol.

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Shand, of Urquhart Road, Aberdeen, to carry out 135 hours of unpaid work.