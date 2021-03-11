A thief has been jailed after admitting forcing open locked cars in Aberdeen and stealing items including sunglasses and scratchcards.

Ryan McKeever was caught with shards of glass in his pocket after breaking into two vehicles and stealing items from inside them, and breaking into two others with intent to steal.

The 22-year-old appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing, having previously admitted a total of seven charges.

And McKeever, of Union Street, Glasgow, has now been handed a jail term in relation to the offences.

He pled guilty to forcing open three locked vehicles at Justice Street Car Park on January 17, stealing sunglasses and a case from one, scratchcards from another, and with intent to steal from the third.

McKeever also pled guilty to forcing open a locked vehicle on Hanover Street with intent to steal.

He further admitted possession of a knife, breaching an undertaking curfew, and a separate charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in Edinburgh.

‘Ashamed’

Fiscal depute Lynzi Souter previously told the court when police stopped him they found him with a Stanley knife and the stolen items.

Officers also found “shards of shattered glass which appeared to have come from a car window in the accused’s trouser pocket”.

Defence agent Debbie Ginniver said her client was “ashamed” of his behaviour and struggled with addiction issues.

The thief has been jailed for six months.