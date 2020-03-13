Thief fined for stealing booze from Aberdeen shop twice in one day

A shoplifter has been fined after stealing booze from an Aberdeen shop twice in one day.

Graeme Sinclair, 31, struck twice at Co-operative Food on Stoneywood Road in Bucksburn on May 12, stealing a box of Budweiser and two bottles of wine on both occasions.

Sentence had previously been deferred on Sinclair, who admitted two charges of shoplifting, for him to be of good behaviour.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

But fiscal depute Lynzi Souter told the court Sinclair, of Ruthriehill Road, Bucksburn, had not been of good behaviour and had committed and admitted another offence in the meantime.

Defence agent Charlie Benzies said his client had had issues with drinking but was now “alcohol free”.

Sheriff Margaret Hodge fined Sinclair £250.