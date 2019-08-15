Thief broke into flat and car in Aberdeen

A thief has been given unpaid work after breaking into a flat and a car and stealing electronics and cash.

Terence Middleton, 42, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing.

He previously pled guilty to breaking into a flat on Seaton Place, Aberdeen, on November 19 and stealing electronic equipment.

Middleton further admitted forcing open a vehicle at Greig Court on January 23 and stealing money.

Defence agent Laura Gracie said sentence had previously been deferred for a drug treatment and testing order assessment, but said the report indicated her client was not suitable for the “intensity” of an order.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin imposed a community payback order on Middleton, a prisoner of HMP Grampian, ordering him to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work. She imposed a 24-month supervision order.