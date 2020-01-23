THE GREAT PEE-SCAPE: Prisoner who fled Aberdeen court after toilet break crashed in friend’s getaway car

A prisoner who fled from security staff at Aberdeen Sheriff Court during a toilet break has told a trial about his “spur-of-the-moment” bid for freedom.

Police launched a two-day manhunt for Jed Duncan after he ran from the court building and fled in a taxi.

And now the 24-year-old has spoken out about his brazen escape for the first time – while giving evidence at the trial of childhood friend Scott Banks, who was accused of helping him.

Banks, 23, of Lewis Road, Aberdeen, was yesterday found guilty by a jury of attempting to pervert the course of justice by aiding and assisting Duncan in evading apprehension and providing him with his vehicle.

Asked by Banks’ solicitor Liam Mcallister to describe the circumstances of his escape, Duncan said: “I was in my cell in Peterhead and officers came and told me I had an appointment at hospital.”

He went on: “After I went to hospital and got checked, when I was leaving to go back to Peterhead the driver said we’re going to go past this court to pick up more people to go to Peterhead.”

Mr Mcallister said: “So you then came to Aberdeen Sheriff Court with the G4S officers while in custody?”

Duncan said yes and the solicitor asked what happened next.

He said: “We came into the back of this building. I asked to use the toilet, as you do.

“When I was going out of the building, just a spur-of-the-moment, stupid moment, I ran away.

“I was sitting in the van and I barged the door and ran past the officer.”

Asked where he ran to, Duncan replied: “I ran out of the building across Union Street and entered a taxi by the Market.”

Duncan explained he then took a taxi to Banks’ house.

Mr Mcallister asked how his friend reacted to his unexpected arrival. He replied: “He wasn’t too impressed – wasn’t happy.”

Duncan added Banks told him he “shouldn’t have come to his address”.

He said Banks asked him to leave and went for a shower – and Duncan took the opportunity to take his car keys from behind the door.

Depute fiscal Katy Begg put it to Duncan he had told a “pack of lies” to “protect” Banks.

He replied: “No.”

In March, Duncan, described as a prisoner of HMP Grampian, pled guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice by absconding from custody on January 16 last year.

He also admitted driving dangerously, without insurance and without a licence along with three Asbo breaches and struggling violently with police.

He was jailed for 22 months.

Duncan was driving Banks’ Jeep when he was spotted by police in the Sheddocksley area.

He went on to crash and make off on foot along with a passenger.

Banks will be sentenced next month.

G4S declined to comment on the case.