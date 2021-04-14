Teens in court for second time on murder charges following high rise death

Two teenagers have appeared in court for a second time charged with murder, following the death of a man at an Aberdeen high rise

Scott Hector, 20, was pronounced dead after being found in the city’s Marischal Court on the morning of Friday, April 2.

Sean O’Halloran, aged 18, and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, first appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court last week over the matter.

And now they have appeared again in a second behind-closed-doors hearing, each facing a single charge of murder.

They made no plea.

© EVENING EXPRESS

O’Halloran and the unnamed teen, whose general addresses were both given as Aberdeen, were remanded in custody while the case against them was fully committed.

No date has been fixed for their next appearance over the matter.

Mr Hector’s family previously said in a statement: “Scott was a dearly beloved son, a brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and a friend to many. We are all heartbroken by our loss and Scott will be sorely missed by all.

“Scott was an outgoing, happy person who enjoyed life to the full. He had a love for football and enjoyed gaming on his PlayStation.

“We have been totally shocked by the recent events and will never understand why this has happened to Scott. We would ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”