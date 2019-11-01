Teenagers deny assaulting woman in Aberdeen

Two people have denied assaulting and robbing someone while holding a garden fork and metal pole.

The teenagers, aged 16 and 17, were not present when the case against them called at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, but they pled not guilty through solicitors Michael Burnett and Iain Hingston.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

They are alleged to have, while acting with another, assaulted a woman and, while holding a garden fork, metal pole and stone, or similar items, demanded she hand over food.

It is also alleged the trio seized hold of her and robbed her of a quantity of food.

The alleged offence is said to have happened in Aberdeen on May 13.

Sheriff Robert McDonald continued the case to a further pre-trial hearing in January and excused the attendance of both accused.