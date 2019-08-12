Teenager who started fires at Gramps locked up for nine months

An Aberdeen teenager who admitted starting a string of devastating wildfires in Aberdeen has been locked up for nine months.

Ryan Smith, 19, a convicted sex offender who targeted under age girls, previously pled guilty to wilful fireraising at the Gramps nature reserve.

He is already serving three years in detention after being convicted during a High Court trial last month of having sex with two teenage girls, a sexual assault and sending lewd photographs.

Emergency crews dealt with a series of significant blazes at the nature reserve and Nigg Bay Golf Club in Torry between September 9 and 22 last year.

Firefighters were called to the area 30 times in just 10 days due to the constant reigniting of its grass and moorland.

Appliances were drafted in from across the city to tackle the blaze, with teams using beaters, knapsacks and an all-terrain forestry vehicle to keep the flames at bay.

The fires finally came to an end on September 22, when police confirmed a teenager had been charged with wilful fireraising.

Smith was apprehended just before 8pm on September 22 after a member of the public spotted him in the area.

After being cautioned by police he was searched and officers found a large kitchen knife and two lighters in a compartment of the bag he was carrying.

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin sentenced Smith to nine months in detention this afternoon.

Defence agent Peter Keene said: “There’s a great deal of damage done here. Luckily there was no danger to life, although smoke from one of the fires did cross a road and cause traffic problems, but no one was hurt.”