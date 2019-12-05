Teenager supplied ecstasy to children at Aberdeen school

A teenager has been handed unpaid work after admitting dealing drugs to children at an Aberdeen school.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing having previously pled guilty over the matter.

He admitted supplying ecstasy to two younger children at a city school on December 4 last year.

Defence agent Liam Mcallister said: “He is just 17. This is his first offence. It has been a significant wake-up call for him.

“He has in no way tried to minimise his involvement. He’d welcome the opportunity to put this behind him.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered the teen to carry out 135 hours of unpaid work and be supervised for seven months.