Teenager sentenced after snatching head teacher’s purse

A teenager who was chased by a head teacher after he snatched her purse at an ATM has been handed a restriction of liberty order.

Ryan Gray, 19, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing over the incident which happened at Asda on Riverside Drive, Dyce, on November 16 last year.

Gray, of Fifehill Park, Dyce, previously pled guilty to stealing a purse and its contents, and also to stealing £37.50 of alcohol from the store on November 23.

He also admitted stealing £37.50 of alcohol on November 3, £80 worth on November 11, £40 worth on same day, and £37 worth the following day.

Gray further admitted stealing £36 of confectionery from the store on November 30

The court heard none of the items were recovered.

Fiscal depute Lynzi Souter previously told the court Gray approached the 61-year- old head teacher from behind while she was using the supermarket cash machine, grabbed her purse and ran off

The woman gave chase for a short distance before losing sight of him.

He was later caught after being identified on CCTV.

The contents of the purse were not known but it was not recovered.

Defence agent Liam McAllister said his client suffered from “chronic drug addiction” which had “spiralled”.

Sheriff Ian Wallace gave Gray, of Fifehill Park, Dyce, a six-month restriction of liberty order to remain at his home address between the hours of 7pm and 7am each day.